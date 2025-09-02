Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy License award paving the way for work to unlock Jamaican asset’s hydrocarbon potential

License award paving the way for work to unlock Jamaican asset’s hydrocarbon potential

Authorities & Government
September 2, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Ireland-headquartered and AIM-listed United Oil & Gas has secured a license off the coast of Jamaica, which is set to lend a helping hand in unleashing the hydrocarbon potential of the firm’s offshore asset.

Illustration; Source: United Oil & Gas

Weeks after Jamaica’s National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) gave the go-ahead for surveys to be undertaken at United’s 100%-owned Walton Morant license, the firm has been granted the Beach license, which enables it to undertake seabed sampling operations within the Walton Morant Basin offshore Jamaica.

Described as a continuous license, which renews annually on April 1, it authorizes the company to conduct a piston core survey in the foreshore and seabed areas and to collect seabed samples for geochemical analysis, interpreted as an essential step in assessing hydrocarbon potential.

Building upon the recent extension of the Walton Morant license to January 2028 and the granting of the environmental permit, the latest license award is perceived to mark continued progress in the Irish player’s permitting related to the work program for the Jamaican license.

Related Article

According to United, these surveys will enhance its technical dataset, as they are specifically designed to de-risk the license by providing critical information to support prospectivity, including potential hydrocarbon indicators in the seabed. The sampling program is set to support ongoing technical workstreams to further de-risk the license.

Brian Larkin, CEO of United Oil & Gas, commented: “The granting of the Beach licence marks another important step forward in our efforts to unlock the potential of the Walton Morant Basin. Seabed sampling will provide valuable geochemical insights that support our technical evaluation and further enhance the prospectivity and value potential of the Walton Morant licence area.

“With parties engaged in the data room, this progress helps make the asset even more attractive to potential farm-in partners. We are grateful to the Jamaican authorities for their continued support and look forward to advancing our work programme in the region.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles