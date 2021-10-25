LIVE BLOG: Offshore Energy and Navingo Career 2021 events

October 25, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

The 14th edition of the Offshore Energy Event opens its doors on Tuesday, 26 October.



Just a few hours left before the maritime, and offshore energy industry meets again face-2-face at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference in RAI Amsterdam!

With numerous Live Talk Shows, Show Cases, Energy Talks by experts, Live Interviews, Matchmaking opportunities, Networking Drinks, and hundreds of exhibitors, this edition promises to be an energetic, fruitful and inspiring event, again. Do you also want to be a part of this leading event?

What to expect

The programme of OEEC 2021 offers two days filled with networking opportunities and insightful sessions. Thought leaders and global players will present their unique views on various topics during the Talk Shows and the Energy Talks.

Moreover, you are welcome to join the Live Studio where a live programme is recorded from the exhibition floor. Expect perspectives from the next generation, interviews and pitches from leading companies from the industry, market outlooks, and presentations of the latest innovations.

LIVE

The entire programme will be live-streamed from the exhibition floor via our online event platform.

Are you busy networking? No problem! All sessions are available On Demand on offshore-energy.biz.

In our LIVE BLOG we will update you regularly with the most noteworthy moments. Stay tuned!

Matchmaking

Meet, share knowledge and get to know each other with the Navingo Matchmaking program.

As an event visitor, you have free access to this unique tool.

Registration

