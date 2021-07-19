LNG-fueled Fure Viten completes bunkering operation

July 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Fure Viten, Swedish shipowner Furetank’s LNG-powered tanker, has completed a bunkering operation in Malaysia as part of its maiden voyage from China to Europe.

Courtesy of Titan LNG

Titan LNG and Petronas supplied Furetank Rederi’s new tanker on 15 July in the port of Pasir Guadang, Malaysia.

Petronas-chartered Avenir Advantage bunkered the 17,999 deadweight tonnage LNG-powered tanker.

The parcel was purchased by Titan LNG.

Related Article Posted: 28 days ago LNG-fueled Fure Viten starts carbon-neutral voyage Posted: 28 days ago

Fure Viten was launched by the China Merchants Jinling in December 2020. Sweden’s Furetank took its delivery in June 2021.

It is the eighth sister vessel in the duel fueled Vinga series and the fourth in Furetank’s fleet developed together with FKAB Marine Design to the latest design with minimal environmental impact.