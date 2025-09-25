LONGi to provide equipment for green hydrogen project in Namibia

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 25, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

LONGi Hydrogen, a green hydrogen production equipment and solution provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LONGi Green Energy Technology, has signed an equipment supply agreement with an undisclosed customer to provide one set of LONGi ALK Hi1 electrolyzer and its Balance of Plant (BoP) for a green hydrogen project in Namibia.

According to LONGi, the project aims to advance decarbonization objectives through the deployment of hydrogen-based solutions across various sectors, including road transport, rail, off-road applications, off-grid power generation, and maritime applications. Reportedly, it is scheduled to commence operation in the first quarter of 2027.

As informed, LONGi Hydrogen will provide full-chain support across project design, equipment supply, and on-site implementation. The company said it will work closely with the customer to ensure smooth execution and stable operation of the project.

It is understood that the equipment will comply with CE marking requirements, together with international safety and regulatory requirements.

“The integrated IGBT power supply system ensures high efficiency, low harmonic distortion, and fast dynamic response, helping reduce energy consumption and operational costs. In addition, the system-level supply of electrolyzer and BoP enhances overall reliability and economic performance throughout the lifecycle,” LONGi claimed.

Jun Ma, President of LONGi Hydrogen, commented: “The signing of the Namibia project marks another breakthrough in Africa, following our earlier 10MW project in North Africa, and brings the number of countries with signed projects to ten—an important milestone in the company’s international journey. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our technology, experience, and delivery capabilities to provide reliable products and solutions for customers worldwide, driving the hydrogen industry toward scale-up and commercialization.”

It is worth noting that in 2024, LONGi partnered up with ACWA Power, a developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination, and green hydrogen plants, for the first phase of a green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan. Furthermore, the company secured a contract to supply multiple sets of 1,000 Nm3/h Hi1 electrolyzers for an undisclosed project in Norway.

