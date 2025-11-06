HYDS forges ahead with green hydrogen production projects

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
November 6, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Hydrogen Solutions (HYDS) has reached final investment decisions (FIDs) for its two green hydrogen production projects, HyFuel and Kaupanes Hydrogen, advancing them into the construction phase.

Supply base in Florø – HyFuel location. Courtesy of HYDS

HYDS revealed FIDs on November 5, stating that this development represents “significant progress in scaling competitive green hydrogen supply and enabling zero emission solutions in segments where direct electrification is not sufficient”.

The HyFuel project is owned by HYDS, Sogn og Fjordane Energi, and Fjord Base Holding. The plant will be located at the supply base in Florø.

Kaupanes Hydrogen is owned by HYDS, Dalane Energi AS, and Eigersund Næring og Havn KF, with the facility to be located in the Kaupanes industrial area in Egersund.

Electrolyzers will be delivered by NEL Hydrogen. The projects also plan to work with Moreld Apply for engineering, installation and execution.

Each project is expected to deliver 20 MW of green hydrogen production capacity to support the maritime sector, transportation, construction, and industrial users across Norway and the Nordic region.

Over the past year, HYDS, in collaboration with co-owners and partners, has completed commercial structuring, permitting, engineering planning, and contracting of main equipment. With investment decisions confirmed, both projects are now moving into the execution phase.

