Longship to expand eco-friendly fleet with four additional ships

May 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Dutch shortsea ship operator and logistics company Longship has confirmed an option to order four additional eco-friendly PMAX ECO TRADER vessels, bringing the total number of units in the series to eight.

Illustration; Archive. Credit: Damen Marine Components

The company placed an initial order of four 6,000 dwt vessels in 2024, revealing that the dry cargo ships will be jointly built by GS Projects and Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS) at the Dutch shipyard in Waterhuizen, with an option for four additional units.

As part of the PMAX ECO TRADER series, the newbuilds will feature optimized fuel consumption and eco-friendly technologies, reinforcing Longship’s “commitment to expanding a modern, sustainable fleet”.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The units will reportedly measure more than 100 meters in length and 15.5 meters in width, with a design draft of 6.2 meters.

GS Projects has commissioned Damen Marine Components (DMC), a maneuvering systems provider, to supply the steering, control, and propulsion equipment for the first four PMAX ECO TRADER vessels.

Specifically, the ships will be outfitted with DMC’s ‘plug & play’ Piston RAM-type steering systems, Barke rudders, and Optima nozzles.

The design and engineering of the vessels are expected to meet Lloyd’s Register classification as well as the Finnish-Swedish 1A ice class specifications.

Longship also has two 3,700 dwt general cargo vessels on order at GS Projects. These ships belong to an eco-friendly series of vessels and are due for delivery in 2025.

