Home Green Marine Final diesel-electric newbuild delivered to Longship

Final diesel-electric newbuild delivered to Longship

Vessels
July 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Dutch shortsea ship operator and logistics company Longship has welcomed its fourth diesel-electric general cargo ship built by Atlas Shipyard Türkiye.

Courtesy of Longship

The 8,600 dwt newbuild named Longeden was delivered to Longship on July 17, completing the series of four ultra-low-emission ships under the shipowner’s fleet modernization program.

The vessels are equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that delivers a reduction in consumption of about 45% when compared to the currently dominant ship types of similar size, according to Longship. 

The hybrid propulsion system powering two azimuth thrusters, with low rpm and large diameter fixed propellers, can be retrofitted to run on alternative fuels, making the newbuilds future-ready. The ships also hold the class notation Prepared for Methanol C as a hybrid alternative. 

The first unit in the series, Longera, was handed over to Longship on June 25, 2024. 

As par of its “commitment to expanding a modern, sustainable fleet”, Longship also ordered a total of eight eco-friendly PMAX ECO TRADER vessels. The 6,000 dwt ships will be jointly built by GS Projects and Ship and Steelbuilding (SaS) at the Dutch shipyard in Waterhuizen.

With deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2026, the PMAX ECO TRADER series will feature optimized fuel consumption and eco-friendly technologies.

The first four units will incorporate the steering, control, and propulsion equipment from Damen Marine Components (DMC), a maneuvering systems provider.

