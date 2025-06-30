LR joins green ammonia Project Ra in Egypt

Back to overview
Certification & Classification
June 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with German developer DAI Infrastruktur for Project Ra, a large-scale green ammonia production and bunkering development at East Port Said, Egypt.

Courtesy of LR

The appointment comes as shipowners move to secure access to alternative marine fuels in response to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas reduction measures adopted at MEPC 83.

These measures will require the use of low- and zero-carbon fuels from 2030 onwards and introduce carbon pricing mechanisms that will raise the cost of fossil fuel use across the sector.

Project Ra is expected to have a production capacity of up to two million tonnes of green ammonia annually (mtpa). Ra is expected to produce 1.65 million tonnes of green ammonia solely from renewable energy sources. Production is scheduled to start in 2029.

The facility’s location, next to the Suez Canal, is said to offer a ‘critical’ bunkering hub for ammonia-fuelled vessels navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Under the agreement, LR will deliver a broad range of advisory services throughout the project lifecycle. These include demand-side pricing analyses, infrastructure planning, asset integrity and risk assessments, regulatory guidance, lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions analysis, and market and offtake strategy support. LR will also undertake concept design reviews, feasibility studies and performance benchmarking aligned to ISO 55000.

“Our partnership with DAI demonstrates LR’s commitment to supporting the development of critical alternative fuel supply chains that will enable shipowners to navigate the post-MEPC 83 regulatory landscape successfully,” Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register, commented.

“Project Ra represents a critical step in delivering green ammonia at the scale and reliability the maritime sector urgently needs. LR’s advisory support will be vital to ensure Project Ra meets the highest international standards, while aligning with the long-term needs of shipowners and global regulators,” Ioannis Papassavvas, CEO of DAI Infrastruktur, said.

“The Ra green ammonia project is expected to play a key role in supplying European ports—particularly in Germany and Greece—with green ammonia. This ammonia can serve multiple purposes, including use as bunkering fuel, electricity generation, and reducing CO₂ emissions in industrial processes such as steel production.”

To remind, DAI signed an MOU with Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) for Project Ra back in 2022. In 2023, the company joined forces with German technology major Siemens Energy to develop the green ammonia project.

