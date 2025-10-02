Back to overview
Maersk launches efficiency program across time-chartered fleet to reduce emissions

Business Developments & Projects
October 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has launched an efficiency program for its time-chartered fleet, targeting the retrofit of approximately 200 vessels, with the aim of improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Courtesy of Maersk

The large-scale program, which involves collaboration with 50 different shipowners, seeks to reduce the slot cost by improving fuel efficiency and cargo-carrying capacity, leading to a decrease in both cost and GHG emissions. 

As explained, Maersk and time-charter partners have executed more than 1,500 individual projects in total across 200 vessels with 50 shipowners, and an additional 1,000 projects are in the process of execution, scheduled to be finalized by 2027. The investment cost for these solutions is split between Maersk and the vessel owners. 

The project spans different vessels in terms of size and configurations, as well as the various retrofit tools.

Of the around 200 vessels being retrofitted, a common and significant change to the vessel configuration is the replacement of the propeller or bulbous bow, Maersk said.

The integration of an optimally designed bulbous bow reshapes water flow around the hull to reduce drag and enhance hydrodynamic efficiency, leading to lower fuel consumption. Alongside this, the replacement of propellers combined with Pre-Swirl Devices is said to play a crucial role in maximizing thrust while minimizing energy loss.

Other retrofit solutions include auxiliary engine waste heat recovery systems that allow steam production from auxiliary engine heat, reducing the reliance on fuel-oil-fired boilers. Similarly, the installation of shaft generator systems cuts down auxiliary engine usage, contributing to “significant” fuel savings.

In addition, cargo-carrying capacity is also being enhanced through a range of structural and technical improvements, the company revealed.

“Our medium- and long-term chartered fleet makes up a significant proportion of our operations as well as of our total fuel consumption. By working closely with our partners, we aim to implement solutions that not only reduce emissions but also enhance the overall competitiveness of our fleet,” said Ahmed Hassan, Head of Asset Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Maersk.

“While fuel transition is needed to reach our long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2040, investments in existing fleet efficiency enhancement technologies is a powerful tool to gain significant emissions reductions in the short term. Consequently, this strong emphasis on efficiency measures can deliver tangible progress towards our 2030 goal. That goes for owned as well as chartered vessels.”

Maersk has set the target of a 35% absolute reduction in its Scope 1 GHG emissions by 2030 compared to the 2022 baseline year. 

