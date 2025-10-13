Maersk, CATL target maritime decarbonization across global supply chain

Maersk
Collaboration
October 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Denmark-based shipping and logistics heavyweight A.P. Moller – Maersk and Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) have put pen to paper on a project aiming to push forward decarbonization efforts across global supply chains.

As disclosed by both companies, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning this initiative was signed on October 9 in Hong Kong.

The MoU reportedly builds on a five-year-long collaboration between Maersk and CATL—believed to be one of the “world’s largest” suppliers of batteries for electric vehicles—wherein the two parties worked together across ocean transportation, intermodal as well as other logistics solutions.

Under the new agreement, Maersk said it would serve as CATL’s global logistics partner, delivering integrated services spanning ocean freight, air freight, project logistics and warehousing.

As informed, the companies are going to investigate “effective and scalable” models aimed at different markets that could help the Chinese player to maintain its supply chain stability.

More specifically, Maersk and CATL said that they would cooperate on projects that include the electrification of container shipping and the port ecosystem, among other initiatives.

The efforts are to be bolstered by electric system engineering, energy management and end-of-life battery recycling systems, officials from Maersk have shared.

In turn, the collaboration is also anticipated to ‘strengthen’ the Danish maritime transport giant’s own decarbonization vision, which aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across Maersk’s entire business by 2040.

Beyond its sights set on electrification endeavors, the Copenhagen-headquartered A.P. Moller – Maersk, which is said to currently own over 700 vessels, has adopted a multipronged approach in terms of reaching its carbon neutrality targets. The company’s focus has particularly been sharpened on environmentally friendly fuels as well as technological systems aimed at ‘boosting’ energy efficiency.

Most recently, namely at the very beginning of October, Maersk unpacked an efficiency program for its time-chartered fleet, with the goal of retrofitting around 200 ships to improve their fuel efficiency and slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The program will allegedly involve working together with 50 different shipowners.

