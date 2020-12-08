MAN compressors set for Sangomar FPSO

December 8, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

Japan’s Modec has ordered six compressors from MAN Energy Solutions for an FPSO destined for the Woodside-operated Sangomar field offshore Senegal.

Sangomar, located approximately 100 kilometres offshore Senegal, together with the nearby Rufisque and Sangomar Offshore blocks, it is one of the world’s largest oil and gas discoveries of the last decade.

In January 2020, Modec signed a contract with Woodside to supply an FPSO for the first phase of the Sangomar field development.

Modec was awarded an FEED contract of the FPSO in February 2019 and has now been awarded the FPSO purchase contract following a $4.2-billion final investment decision for the project, also made in January.

MAN’s radial compressor train; Source: MAN

MAN said on Tuesday that, under the contract, MAN Energy Solutions will deliver six centrifugal compressor trains – one low pressure, three medium pressure, and two high-pressure ones, which are all driven by fixed speed electric motors.

All compression systems will be designed, manufactured and tested by MAN Energy Solutions in Zurich and will be ready for installation in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once in operation, the compression systems will help to maintain the pressure of the Sangomar field and maximise the quantity and efficiency of hydrocarbon production.

Yuji Kozai, president and CEO of Modec, said: “We are delighted and proud to have been selected to provide the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters. We consider West Africa where numerous offshore oil and gas fields have been discovered in recent years, as one of our most important core regions, and this contract award should geographically reinforce our business portfolio.

“We are equally pleased to be a part of the team that will provide a needed energy resource for the people of the Republic of Senegal. We look forward to cooperating closely with our clients and partners to make this project a success“.

Patrik Meli, SVP and managing director of MAN Energy Solutions Switzerland, added: “Senegal has a bright energy future ahead and we are proud that MAN Energy Solutions will take an active part by providing high-end technology solutions for the Sangomar field.

“Gas is becoming economically and environmentally the world’s most significant energy source for the next couple of decades. This important order is a further testimonial of the trust put in our well-founded technology knowhow in the energy sector”.

As for the FPSO, it will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

Located two kilometres below the seabed floor, the Sangomar field is spread over 400 square kilometres in water depths of 700 to 1,400 metres.

The recoverable hydrocarbon reserves of the Sangomar field total approximately 500 million barrels of oil. The field is planned to be brought online in 2023. This will be Senegal’s first offshore oil field in production.

It is worth reminding that Woodside entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire Cairn’s entire participating interest in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture.

Following completion, Woodside’s equity interest will increase to approximately 68.33 per cent in the Sangomar exploitation area and 75 per cent for the remaining RSSD evaluation area. Woodside will remain the operator.