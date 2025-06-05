MODEC FPSO
Home Fossil Energy MODEC and UK firm going in hot pursuit of FPSO-based carbon capture tech

MODEC and UK firm going in hot pursuit of FPSO-based carbon capture tech

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
June 5, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Japan’s MODEC has joined forces with the UK-headquartered Carbon Clean Solutions to explore opportunities for accelerated development and deployment of offshore carbon capture technology on floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units to curb the carbon footprint from operations.

MODEC's FPSO; Source: MODEC

The duo’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to establish a framework for collaborating on accelerating the deployment of Carbon Clean’s on-board carbon capture solution (OCCS) for FPSOs, using MODEC’s FPSO design and technical standards. CycloneCC’s compact footprint is perceived to be up to 50% smaller than traditional solutions, with key equipment sizes reduced by a factor of ten.

The Japanese player, which deems this to be similar to the intent of the recently disclosed pilot project with Samsung, underlines that the work to be considered under the MOU will take the proprietary rotating packed bed (RPB) CycloneCC offered by the UK firm and seek to size it for the typical emission profile of a MODEC FPSO. The C1 series, the newest in the CycloneCC lineup, delivers a 70% height reduction compared to column-based technologies.

If the outcomes of the cooperation end up being positive, the firm believes such a scenario would enable post-combustion carbon capture (PCC) to be offered as a standard offering on future FPSO projects. The continuation of the development and eventual deployment of an FPSO-based offshore post-combustion carbon capture pilot plant for targeted projects is said to fit well with MODEC’s mid-term plan.

Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC, commented: “Based upon the early success of the partnership that we are currently enjoying with Carbon Clean on the pilot plant project, we decided to take this daring step to commit early to accelerating this work.

“As a technology integrator and offshore solutions provider, we must remain committed to our core values and continue to seek realization of our vision to explore ways to contribute to society humbly and diligently.”

Therefore, the firm underlines that developing carbon capture technologies and adding this capability to the extensive menu of emission curtailment tools demonstrates a commitment to carbon reduction and gives further options to its clients in selecting an FPSO as the tool of choice for field development, continuing to contribute to a stable supply of energy, especially as gas is believed to be poised to play a significant role as a transition fuel.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, remarked: “MODEC is setting the pace for the next generation of FPSO development, and we’re proud to support their leadership with our cutting-edge carbon capture technology. This agreement is a major step toward commercializing onboard carbon capture for FPSOs and sets a precedent for the broader maritime industry.

“As the International Maritime Organization’s emissions regulations develop in support of maritime decarbonization, CycloneCC offers a scalable and viable solution to help vessels meet these targets and achieve full emissions reductions before the end of this decade.”

MODEC aims to support its clients’ decarbonization goals and comply with evolving environmental regulations through proactive emission reduction initiatives, future-proofing its operations, strengthening its market competitiveness, and contributing to a more sustainable energy landscape.

The Japanese player has set its cap on slashing emissions in its offshore FPSO operations as part of its mid-term business plan in pursuit of sustainability and innovation.

