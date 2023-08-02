MAN inks licensing deal with Hengli Heavy

August 2, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hengli Engine (Dalian) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hengli Heavy Industry, has entered into a patent licensing agreement with marine engine powerhouse MAN Energy Solutions.

Image credit: Hengli Heavy industries

The signing ceremony, attended by prominent figures from both companies, was held on July 31, marking the official initiation of Hengli’s engine manufacturing business.

The coveted license grants Hengli Engine (Dalian) the authority to produce low-speed engines under the guidance of MAN Energy Solutions. The German-based engine maker has pledged to provide comprehensive technical support and quality guidance throughout the manufacturing cycle. This will enable Hengli Engine to rapidly enhance the quality of engine production

The deal builds on the previous cooperation between MAN Group and Hengli Group in the petrochemical industry’s compressor sector. According to Henghli, this patent licensing agreement for MAN Energy Solutions’ marine low-speed engine represents a natural extension of their partnership.

MAN Energy Solutions, boasts a distinguished legacy of over 250 years, with a reputation for pioneering technical products and cutting-edge research and development capabilities. Their two-stroke dual-fuel engine has achieved remarkable success, receiving over 1,000 orders worldwide.

The company has been at the forefront of the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts, having produced engines capable of running on LNG, LPG and methanol.

The company is currently testing the highly-anticipated two-stroke 4T50ME-X type engine capable of running on ammonia.

The yard, formerly known as STX Dalian, has relaunched its operations under Hengli’s wing after going bankrupt in 2014 due to its inability to pay off debts.

The shipbuilder revived its operations under the new brand earlier this year. The company has since secured over 30 new orders for bulk carriers.