MAN to supply engines for Hapag-Lloyd’s LNG-powered newbuilds

January 26, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has won an order to supply six main engines for Hapag-Lloyd’s LNG-powered 23,000+TEU ultra large container vessels.

The MAN B&W 11G95ME-GI Mk10.5 engines will be built in Korea and will offer the option of operating on LNG or conventional fuel, meeting Tier III emission standards through Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR).

The first engine delivery is scheduled for May 2022. Korean shipyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, will build the vessels with delivery expected from April through December 2023.

“With the investment in six ultra large container vessels we will not only be able to reduce slot costs and improve our competitiveness on the Europe – Far East trade, but also take a significant step forward in modernizing our fleet. Additionally we will further reduce our environmental impact,” Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd said commenting on the order.

The newbuildings will be deployed on the Europe – Far East routes as part of THE Alliance and will significantly increase Hapag-Lloyd´s competitiveness in this trade. The engines will operate on LNG, but have sufficient tank capacity to operate alternatively on conventional fuel.

“These newbuildings will be fitted with mature ME-GI technology that continues to accumulate references across multiple segments. The engines’ fuel-efficiency and negligible methane-slip tie in perfectly with Hapag-Lloyd’s strategy of sustainability,” Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“As we move towards a zero-carbon future, the ME-GI showcases our dual-fuel engine portfolio that is future-proofed to handle whatever alternative fuels come to prominence in the decades ahead.”

MAN Energy Solutions said that its low-speed, dual-fuel references now exceed 360 units, with the ME-GI recording over 1.5 million operating hours on LNG alone.