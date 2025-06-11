Illustration; Source: McDermott
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy McDermott debuts resource efficiency tool for energy projects

McDermott debuts resource efficiency tool for energy projects

Business Developments & Projects
June 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. offshore engineering and construction player McDermott has presented a tool for assessing circularity across the lifecycle of its energy infrastructure projects.

Illustration; Source: McDermott

Developed in-house, McDermott’s circularity calculator provides a standardized, data-driven method for assessing circularity from design through to decommissioning. This is said to support the growing demand for transparent circular economy performance measurement.

The new tool is aligned to ISO 59020 standards and forms part of McDermott’s strategy to embed circularity principles across all phases of project execution. It provides quantifiable data to inform decision-making in material selection, allowing the recyclability or reuse potential of a design to be gauged.

McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities, Mahesh Swaminathan, commented: “This tool provides the transparency and data needed to integrate circular resource strategies into subsea and offshore energy infrastructure projects – essential elements to enhancing not only project sustainability, but also operational efficiency and value for our customers.”

The U.S. player initially deployed the calculator across its decommissioning portfolio to quantify circularity based on data collected after recycling, reusing, and disposing of materials in other ways.

“Circularity strategies drive cost, environmental, and supply chain benefits for our projects, operations, and customers,” noted Rachel Clingman, McDermott’s Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Governance and Chief Legal Officer. “Our Circularity Calculator provides traceable data aligned with global standards to support strategic decisions and appropriate reporting.”

As for McDermott’s main area of activity, the company was one of the U.S. firms that recently secured deals with Aramco Group Companies across upstream, downstream, technical services, technology & innovation, strategy & corporate development, and finance.

Before that, the U.S. firm completed the fabrication, construction, and offshore floatover of the Scarborough floating production unit (FPU) topside and hull structures. This marked a milestone for the unit set to be deployed at the Scarborough energy project spearheaded by Australia’s Woodside Energy.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles