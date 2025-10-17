McDermott finishes debut subsea project in Angola for TotalEnergies

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
October 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has delivered its first subsea project in Angola, as part of which it worked for TotalEnergies on the Begonia field development.

Amazon. Source: McDermott

McDermott announced on October 16 the completion of engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for the development located in Block 17/06, approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Angola.

The project was awarded in 2022 and saw the company’s Amazon vessel install over 40 kilometers of rigid pipelines, while its North Ocean 102 vessel completed the project’s subsea umbilical scope.

“This milestone reflects the strength of our integrated subsea capabilities, executed seamlessly from engineering through offshore installation,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

“It reinforces the strategic value the Amazon brings to our operations, especially in markets where deepwater infrastructure plays a vital role in advancing energy security. This outcome also speaks to the strength of our partnership with TotalEnergies, the commitment of our local teams and partners in Angola, as well as the strategic importance of West Africa in our portfolio.”

Begonia consists of five subsea wells tied back to the existing Pazflor floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Block 17. First oil was achieved in July this year, with the new infrastructure expected to add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day to Pazflor’s existing production capacity.

