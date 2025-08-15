McDermott teams up with Aize to deploy digital twin tech across Middle Eastern assets

Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy

Technology
August 15, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-headquartered offshore engineering and construction player McDermott has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aize to employ the latter’s digital twin solutions across its Middle Eastern operations.

Illustration; Source: Aize

As explained, the strategic MoU is aimed at driving operational efficiency throughout the full asset lifecycle, from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) to operations. The initial focus will be placed on Qatar, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia as potential candidates for future phases.

“At Aize, we empower industrial companies to accelerate their digital transformation through our digital twin technology. By centralising data and workflows in a single, intuitive workspace, we help teams make better decisions, faster, from design through to operations,” said Aize.

The digital twin tech provider disclosed that, thanks to a common vision for operational excellence, its shared goal with McDermott is to fast-track digital adoption and unlock greater value for customers in the region.

This follows a contract to provide visualization services for various offshore assets Aize secured with BP in January.

In addition to boosting operational efficiency, McDermott has been busy working on securing contracts. A consortium led by Saipem, with PT McDermott Indonesia as one of the partners, recently confirmed it was engaged in a tender for a dual front-end engineering design (FEED) deal with INPEX for its Abadi LNG project offshore Indonesia.

OE logo

