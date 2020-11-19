McDermott to support Tata Steel’s Dutch CCS vision

November 19, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

McDermott has won a pre front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from Tata Steel B.V. for the Enhancing Value by Emissions Reuse and Emission Storage (EVEREST) Project.

Specifically, Tata Steel has launched the preparatory plans for a project to capture CO2 from its blast furnaces in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and transport it for storage in empty gas fields under the North Sea.

The project implementation should take place at the Tata Steel facilities in IJmuiden, located 30 kilometers West of Amsterdam.

“The combination of our innovative carbon capture and storage solutions with our unparalleled engineering capabilities demonstrate McDermott’s strategic role in reducing emissions and advancing the energy transition,” said Tareq Kawash, senior vice president, Europe, Middle East, Africa. “Together, we will progress Tata Steel’s strategic roadmap toward carbon-neutral steel production by 2050.”

Annemarie Manger, Tata Steel Europe director of sustainability, health, safety, environment and quality, also said:

“If we realize this, we will be one of the first steel companies to capture CO2 with its storage. We see this as the essential transition solution with which we contribute significantly to the required emission reduction by 2030. The potential of this is enormous. This technology is already being used in other countries and industries, but not yet in this form and size.”

The engineering and design will be executed from McDermott’s office in The Hague, the Netherlands.