Subsea

Steel pipes for Eni’s CCS project ordered from Greek company

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
June 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek Corinth Pipeworks, part of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract to deliver steel pipes for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore the UK being developed by Italian energy major Eni.

Source: Corinth Pipeworks

For the Liverpool Bay CCS project, Corinth Pipeworks will supply and deliver approximately 41 kilometers of longitudinal submerged arc eelded (LSAW) steel pipes and hot induction bends, in diameters of 36″, 24″, and 20″, complete with external anti-corrosion coating, for the onshore and offshore sections of the CO2 pipeline system.

The company did not reveal any details about the win, but did state that the contract was “major”.

“We are honored to contribute to a project of such strategic importance to the UK’s decarbonization goals and global climate efforts,” said Ilias Bekiros, General Manager at Corinth Pipeworks. “Our advanced technology, high standards for sour service applications, and commitment to sustainable practices make us a trusted partner for low-carbon infrastructure projects across Europe and beyond.”

The Liverpool Bay CCS project will operate as the backbone of the HyNet Cluster to transport CO2 from capture plants across North West of England and North Wales through new and repurposed infrastructure to permanent storage in Eni’s depleted natural gas reservoirs, located under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

The project includes the repurposing of part of the offshore platforms as well as 149 kilometers of onshore and offshore pipelines, and the construction of 35 kilometers of new pipelines to connect industrial emitters to the Liverpool Bay CCS network.

Eni began constructing the team for the project shortly after it had disclosed reaching financial close with the UK’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), allowing the project to move to the construction phase.

Namely, Italy’s Saipem won a contract that entails the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and assistance to the commissioning of a new CO2 electrical compression station, which will be integrated with the offshore and onshore segments of the overall development, while compatriot Rosetti Marino secured the full EPC scope for the delivery of four platforms to be used for CO2 storage in depleted reservoirs.

Shortly after financial close, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) issued three carbon storage permits to Eni for the CCS project, enabling the development of a 109 million ton CO2 storage system over 25 years.

