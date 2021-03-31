Meriaura Group working on a 100% carbon neutral transport concept

March 31, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish shipping outfit Meriaura Group has started the preparation and design of a transport concept that is to achieve 100 per cent carbon neutrality.

Courtesy of Meriaura Group

The details and commercial operating model of the new transport concept are in process and under development.

The concept is based on hybrid propulsion that combines sustainably produced bio-oil and battery technology, with the entire transport chain taken into account.

In addition, the aim is to achieve full 100 per cent greenhouse gas neutrality as close as possible by utilising electricity propulsion based on renewable energy and batteries.

Jussi Mälkiä, president of Meriaura Group, declared: “Meriaura Group’s goal is to launch in 2024 the first transportation concept based on renewable energy since the era of large sailing ships.”

The concept will cater to lake, canal and sea feeder traffic. The plan is to pilot it in lake Saimaa.

“Lake Saimaa is a perfect pilot area for our concept. The region’s strong and progressive industry needs a clear transport route, which will be made possible by the extension of the canal locks. In the future’s competition, a cost-effective and environmentally friendly transport chain is needed to ensure the vitality of the Saimaa region,” said Mälkiä.