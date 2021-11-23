MISC Berhad debuts on DJSI Emerging Markets Index

November 23, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime services provider MISC Berhad has been listed as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) under the Emerging Markets category.

MISC made its debut as the only Malaysian transportation sector company listed in DJSI Emerging Markets and one of the three Malaysian companies listed in DJSI Emerging Markets globally.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index comprises emerging-market sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the corporate sustainability assessment (CSA). It aims to represent the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

As reported, a total of 108 global companies were featured on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised by DJSI for our commitment to environmental stewardship, sound corporate governance practices as well as generating a positive impact to our various stakeholders”, said Datuk Yee Yang Chien, president and group CEO of MISC.

“This achievement is a significant milestone in MISC’s sustainability journey on a global scale which began almost a decade ago and strengthens our commitment to raising the bar in our sustainability performance as we move forward”.

He added that the advancement of the company’s business should be balanced with the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research, S&P Global said: “We congratulate MISC Berhad for being included in the DJSI for the Emerging Markets category. … The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency”.

DJSI, the index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices, measures the performance of companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, through the CAS, including only those with remarkable performance.