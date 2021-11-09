Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, NYK to jointly develop large LCO2 carrier

November 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, and compatriot shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) have agreed to jointly develop a large-scale liquefied CO2 (LCO­2) carrier.

Image Courtesy: NYK

To facilitate the development of technologies for transporting CO2 using large vessels, this project will combine Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s gas handling technologies with NYK Line’s knowledge in operations of not only small and medium-sized vessels but also large vessels that are expected to increase in demand globally.

The two companies will participate in the carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) value chain based on the development of LCO2 carriers.

CCUS is attracting attention worldwide as an effective means to achieve a carbon-neutral world. LCO2 carriers will play a vital role in that value chain by transporting liquified CO2 to storage sites and facilities for utilization, and demand for these vessels is expected to increase in the future.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is actively pursuing commercialization of LCO2 carriers as part of MHI Group’s strategic initiative for the energy transition, bringing together technologies and knowledge gained from construction of liquified gas carriers in an effort, as a marine systems integrator, to support decarbonization at sea.

This joint project is expected to make a significant contribution to the establishment of a CO2 ecosystem in the CO2 transport sector, which will be an essential component of the CCUS value chain.

NYK Line expects the establishment of technology to transport CO2 using large-scale LCO2 carriers to make a significant contribution to the realization of a carbon-neutral world. Through this joint project with MHI Group, NYK Line will be integrating its accumulated knowledge in ship operations to support the early realization of not only small and medium-sized vessels but also large-scale LCO2 carriers. Building on this project, NYK Line will participate in the CCUS value chain.

Going forward, the duo will continue their efforts through this joint development project to develop the technologies for LCO2 carriers necessary to establish a CCUS value chain, utilizing the complementary strengths and knowledge of the companies to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral world.

In August this year, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding also joined forces with French energy major TotalEnergies to carry out a feasibility study for the development of an LCO2 carrier.

What is more, in September 2021, the shipbuilder obtained approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Bureau Veritas for a cargo tank system to be mounted in an LCO2 carrier.