Back to overview
Home Subsea MMA Offshore no longer, rebrands to Cyan Renewables

MMA Offshore no longer, rebrands to Cyan Renewables

Business & Finance
July 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Australian offshore vessel player MMA Offshore has officially rebranded to Cyan Renewables, following the acquisition by the Singapore-headquartered company last summer.

To remind, Cyan Renewables, a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, closed the agreement to acquire MMA Offshore in July 2024 for approximately $702 million, thereby adding 20 vessels to its fleet and gaining expertise in the Australian offshore wind market.

It was reported yesterday, July 15, that MMA Offshore had rebranded to Cyan Renewables, as well as opened an office in Melbourne.

The new office establishes a regional presence for Cyan, adjacent to upcoming offshore wind farm developments in Victoria and New South Wales. It will be headed up by Wesley Griffiths, Head of Offshore Wind, Australia.

“Australia is entering a transformative era for offshore wind, and Cyan Renewables is here to help make that transition possible,” said Keng Lin Lee, CEO of Cyan Renewables. “By combining MMA’s deep local expertise with Cyan’s global focus and experience in renewables, we’re building a best-in-class partner for Australia’s clean energy future.”

With the acquisition, Cyan Renewables said it was to become the “largest Asia Pacific (APAC) platform” for offshore wind energy services.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles