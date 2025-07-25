A large vessel at dock at night
MODEC delivers another piece of puzzle for Guyana-bound FPSO

July 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Japan’s MODEC has delivered a structure that will form part of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to be deployed to a project offshore Guyana operated by ExxonMobil, a U.S.-headquartered oil and gas giant.

Illustration; Source: MODEC via LinkedIn

As reported by the Japanese player, the topsides modules for FPSO Errea Wittu arrived at the BOMESC yard in Tianjin, China. The modules are said to be delivered on or ahead of schedule. Having completed all pre-commissioning and leak testing, no carry-over work remains. 

MODEC’s Project Manager Joseph (Yossi) Azran-Alemberg thanked the team: “Your hard work, dedication, and teamwork have set a new standard in the industry. Most importantly, your unwavering commitment to safety and quality truly reflects the heart of this team. Let us continue to build on this success, with the same spirit of collaboration, trust, and excellence that brought us here today.”

Source: MODEC

The FPSO, whose name means “abundance,” will be MODEC’s first for use in Guyana. It will combine the development of resources from the Snoek, Mako, and Uaru fields in the Stabroek block. The delivery to ExxonMobil is targeted for 2026, the same as the first oil.

Once installed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 1,690 meters, the vessel will be able to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, along with being able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

As for the FPSO’s previous milestones, the hull sailaway ceremony and its arrival in Singapore were celebrated on June 28. The hull block assembly was marked in October 2024, and the keel-laying ceremony was held five months before that.

ExxonMobil Guyana holds a 45% interest in Stabroek, with Hess Guyana Exploration LTD (30%) and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (25%) as partners. The final investment decision (FID) for Uaru was made in April 2023.

