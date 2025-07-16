MODEC gives FPSO decarbonization a leg up with solid oxide fuel cell tech

FPSO; Source: MODEC
July 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

As part of its toolbox of initiatives aimed at curbing the carbon footprint from its floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) fleet, Japan’s MODEC has tasked Eld Energy, a Norwegian fuel cell system company, with the design and manufacture scope of work for a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system pilot unit intended for installation on one of the Japanese player’s FPSOs.

The deal for a fuel cell system installation follows MODEC’s award of a feasibility study contract in February 2025 to Eld Energy, marking the beginning of Phase 1 activities for the SOFC development, which the Japanese giant views as one of its critical decarbonization initiatives.

The feasibility study, encompassing system design and integration studies, enabled a laboratory test to be conducted using simulated produced gas, including heavier hydrocarbons. This achievement is described as a critical milestone that paved the way for the progression to Phase 2.

After the completion of Phase 1, the FPSO player decided to proceed with Phase 2 activities with the Norwegian firm, including engineering, manufacturing, installation, and offshore pilot testing of a 40 kW SOFC system, which will be manufactured at the European company’s facility in Bergen, Norway.

Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC, commented: “We are thrilled to take this step-ahead with Eld Energy in the innovation of SOFC as an alternative power generation system. Although we foresee technical hurdles to overcome in this R&D journey, we are committed to pioneering into it with a strong will to provide solutions that deliver stable energy with low GHG emissions.”

The Phase 2 pilot test is perceived to represent the first real-world implementation of SOFC technology on an FPSO. The unit, scheduled for installation in 2026, is said to mark a significant step toward demonstrating the viability of solid oxide fuel cells in offshore environments. MODEC claims that this offers a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional power sources.

Hans Fredrik Lindøen-Kjellnes, CEO of Eld Energy, highlighted: “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with MODEC and move one step closer to showcasing solid oxide technology at sea. Phase 2 is not just a technical milestone – it’s a statement of confidence in the role SOFCs can play in the decarbonization of offshore operations.”

MODEC underlines that Eld Energy’s solution offers high-efficiency power generation with low emissions, aligning with the maritime and energy sectors’ drive toward more sustainable operations. By integrating advanced SOFC systems into offshore infrastructure, the companies aim to reduce environmental impact while maintaining operational reliability.

This comes a month after MODEC decided to fortify its drone technology arsenal for crude oil storage tank inspections on FPSOs and large offshore platforms by reviving its ties with Terra Drone Corporation.

