MODEC’s FPSO achieves status as largest oil & gas producer in Brazilian waters

Given its ongoing performance, a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed at the third-largest pre-salt field off the coast of Brazil has received recognition as the unit spearheading the country’s oil and gas production.

The acknowledgement, which came from the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP), the regulating body for the activities within the oil, natural gas, and biofuels industries, paints the FPSO Guanabara MV31 as Brazil’s largest producer, embodying a blend of cutting-edge technology and operational efficiency.

Thanks to the unit, which remained the one with the largest oil production level in the country, Japan’s MODEC, as the operator of the vessel, has celebrated what is seen as another significant milestone for the oil and gas industry in Brazil. The FPSO Guanabara MV31 has been working at Petrobras’ Mero field in the Santos Basin since 2022.

This is considered to be the third-largest pre-salt field behind Búzios and Tupi. Based on the ANP’s monthly production bulletin for May 2025, the unit achieved a daily average of 183,948 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The vessel’s performance is perceived to stem from the combination of MODEC’s operational efficiency and the excellent quality of the Mero reservoir, described as a world-class offshore asset very well managed by Petrobras and its partners.

Volnei Souza, Operations Manager for FPSO Guanabara MV31, commented: “The Guanabara was the country’s production leader for 30 non-consecutive months, excluding scheduled downtime for preventative maintenance. This achievement is also a result of the exemplary expertise of the professionals who operate this unit.”

While MODEC, which is currently responsible for over 25% of Brazil’s total oil and gas production, operates 13 oil and gas units, two units are under construction, and another is in the final stages of commissioning.

Recently, SBM Offshore’s FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão began its assignment at the Mero field more than two months ahead of the schedule foreseen in Petrobras’ business plan.

This field was discovered in 2010 within ultra-deep waters of 2,100 meters, approximately 190 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras is the operator with 38.6% interest, while its partners are Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNOOC (9.65%), CNPC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA), which acts as the Brazilian government’s representative in the non-contracted area with a 3.5% stake.

