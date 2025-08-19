Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel MOL and ITOCHU to collaborate on ammonia bunkering demonstration in Singapore

MOL and ITOCHU to collaborate on ammonia bunkering demonstration in Singapore

Business Developments & Projects
August 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and compatriot trading company ITOCHU Corporation have concluded a joint development agreement (JDA) for ammonia bunkering demonstrations.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of MOL

The agreement envisions MOL and ITOCHU collaborating on joint development initiatives to conduct a ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering demonstration in Singapore by utilizing their owned ammonia bunkering vessel and ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place in the second half of 2027, underscoring MOL and ITOCHU’s commitment to promoting the early adoption of ammonia bunkering and ammonia-fueled vessels.

As previously disclosed, MOL will jointly own three ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers with Belgium-based CMB.TECH. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered by China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding between 2026 and 2027. Once delivered, the units are expected to be the world’s first ammonia dual-fuel Capesize bulkers and chartered by MOL.

In June 2025, ITOCHU ordered the 5,000 cubic meter (cbm) ammonia bunkering vessel. The vessel, to be built by Sasaki Shipbuilding in Japan, will be flagged under the Singapore Registry and is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

Through conducting ammonia bunkering demonstrations, ITOCHU aims to establish safe offshore bunkering operations of ammonia as a marine fuel. Furthermore, the company plans to commercialize the ammonia bunkering business at key maritime traffic locations in Singapore and other countries worldwide.

