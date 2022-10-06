MOL inks LNG carrier charter deal for Sakhalin II

October 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a charter contract with Sakhalin Energy LLC, a new operator of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Sakhalin II, for the LNG carrier Grand Mereya.

Grand Mereya. Courtesy of Sakhalin Energy LLC

The contract for the LNG carrier was signed through a subsidiary company 60% owned by MOL on 4 October 2022.

The vessel has been transporting LNG from the project under a long-term charter with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Limited, the former operator of the project.

Now, the new contract has been made with Sakhalin Energy LLC and the vessel will continue the same transport services.

MOL said it will continue the service and provide stable transport of LNG to importing countries including Japan while compiling to the sanctions imposed by the international community and responding appropriately while continuing to consult with various parties, including the Japanese government and project partners.

The first Russian LNG plant Sakhalin II started operations in 2009. Based on data as of the end of 2020, Japan was one of the key buyers of the Sakhalin LNG.

The data showed that the largest volume of LNG was shipped to Japan from the Prigorodnoye port, amounting to 51.6%. The second place was taken by Taiwan, with 17.4%, with the third being South Korea with 16.3%.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Sakhalin Energy ships its 2000th LNG cargo Posted: about 1 year ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: