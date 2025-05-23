Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for Idemitsu charter

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for Idemitsu charter

Vessels
May 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has decided to order a new LNG-fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC) to sail under a long-term time charter contract with compatriot ship manager and operator Idemitsu Tanker.

Courtesy of MOL

The 309,000 dwt vessel will be built at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering in China—jointly operated by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited—and delivered in 2027.

As informed, it will be the first dual-fuel VLCC to be chartered to a Japanese oil company.

The newbuild will feature a length of 339.5 meters and a breadth of about 60 meters.

“By entering this long-term time charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker, MOL seeks to spearhead the broader adoption of LNG fuels and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry,” the shipping company said.

MOL established the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2” with the target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 25%-30% compared to conventional fuel oil. To achieve sustainable decarbonization of the shipping industry, MOL is proactively adopting LNG as a low-carbon fuel.

The company aims to operate 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels by 2030. Currently, it has about 40 LNG-powered ships.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles