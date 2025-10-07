Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Molgas acquires Titan to boost growth in clean marine fuels sector

Molgas acquires Titan to boost growth in clean marine fuels sector

Business Developments & Projects
October 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Spain-based downstream LNG and renewable gases company Molgas Energy, backed by France-based infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners, has finalized the full acquisition of the Netherlands-based Titan Energy Holding, parent company of Titan Clean Fuels.

Archive; Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan. Courtesy of Titan

According to Molgas, the transaction, which follows its initial 45% minority stake, marks a step forward in the company’s growth in the clean marine fuels sector.

Titan, a supplier of liquefied biomethane (LBM/bio-LNG) and LNG, serves both maritime and industrial customers, and its fleet of small-scale bunkering vessels operates globally. As disclosed, Titan’s LNG bunkering operations will merge with Molgas’ existing operations in Norway, and all truck-to-ship supply across Norway and continental Europe will now be combined.

It is understood that with the integration of Titan, Molgas now operates a fleet of seven LNG bunkering vessels and manages a proprietary network of over 70 road-fueling stations, with more than 200 points of sale, including associated partner stations.

Following the transaction, Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan, will lead Molgas’ Marine Business as Executive Vice President, Marine.

Sofoklis Papanikolaou, CEO of Molgas, commented: “Niels and the Titan team started as true pioneers, showing remarkable innovation and have grown Titan into one of the sector’s most reliable LNG bunkering operators. The success of our initial collaboration laid the groundwork for this acquisition, which significantly extends our reach and capabilities. We are welcoming to the group a very experienced team, with leading specific expertise in marine fuels and decarbonisation. Together, we will build a robust platform to deliver LNG and bio-LNG solutions across Europe and beyond.”

Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan, said: “From the start, our partnership with Molgas was a strong strategic fit and I’m very happy to join their board. By joining forces fully, we substantially strengthen our balance sheet and joint commercial reach. Together, we will scale our clean fuel solutions for the maritime sector at a time of accelerating demand and regulatory tail winds. This integration allows us to better serve our long-term customers with an unrelenting focus on our mission: to deliver economical fuel at scale to help decarbonize shipping.”

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles