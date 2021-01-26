MOL’s newbuild LNG tanker starts Uniper contract

January 26, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) informed its newly built tanker LNG Rosenrot has started serving its contract with Uniper.

Courtesy of MOL

The tanker, jointly owned by MOL and Itochu Corporation, was delivered by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea, on Monday, 25 January.

The LNG Rosenrot is a sister vessel of LNG Schneeweisschen that was delivered on 31 July 2018 and is serving under transportation service for Uniper Global Commodities SE.

LNG Rosenrot is equipped with the slow-speed two-stroke engine (X-DF) made by Winterthur Gas & Diesel, which can run on natural gas, MGO and Heavy Fuel Oil.

The tanker is capable of transporting up to 180,000 cubic meters of LNG. It will be managed by MOL LNG Transport.