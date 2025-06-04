Thumbs-up for MOL and Samsung Heavy Industries’ SOFC tech-endowed LNG carrier design

Back to overview
Vessels
June 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Japan’s shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have received approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for the design of a 174,000-cubic meter (cbm) liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier (LNGC) equipped with Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology.

MOL Azure LNG carrier (for illustration purposes); Source: Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL)

Discussions and development of the application of 300 kW of SOFC to the 174,000 LNG carrier as a pilot project have been ongoing since mid-2022 in collaboration with MOL and SHI, which reached an agreement on a mutual application in June 2024. The system is expected to undergo joint equipment verification starting from early 2027.

The AiP certification ceremony took place on June 3, 2025, at NOVA Spektrum in Lillestrøm, Norway. The 174,000 cbm LNG carrier, which will be delivered in 2027, will feature a 300 kW SOFC, supplied by Bloom Energy, to be used as an auxiliary power generator.

Containerized SOFC module; Source: SHI

MOL sees SOFC technology as a highly efficient, high-temperature process that converts fuels like natural gas, hydrogen, methanol, or ammonia directly into electricity and heat through an electrochemical process without burning them.

The Japanese player explained: “This highly efficient energy conversion reduces the amount of fuel required to generate the same amount of electricity, resulting in lower GHG emissions. In addition, since SOFC generates electricity without combustion, emissions of harmful gases such as NOx and SOx, as well as methane slip, can be significantly reduced to negligible levels.

“While the installation of SOFC on vessels is still rare, the risk assessment including Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) were conducted in collaboration with key project stakeholders, resulting in the acquisition of the AiP.”

MOL revealed last month that it was going to embark on a careful assessment of the use of Chinese and South Korean shipyards for new LNG vessels, keeping the changes in U.S. policy trends and geopolitical risks in mind.

