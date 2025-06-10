Back to overview
Home Green Marine MOL Chemical Tankers: Latest delivery rounds off LNG dual-fuel stainless steel tanker fleet

MOL Chemical Tankers: Latest delivery rounds off LNG dual-fuel stainless steel tanker fleet

Vessels
June 10, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Chemical tanker operator MOL Chemical Tankers, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), has added the fourth LNG dual-fuel stainless steel chemical tanker to its fleet.

Courtesy of MOL Chemical Tankers

The newbuild is a 26,000 dwt vessel named Fairchem Pinnacle, and was constructed by Fukuoka Shipbuilding in Japan.

MOL Chemical Tankers celebrated the delivery of the vessel on June 9 at its office in Singapore.

The first vessel in this series, Fairchem Pathfinder, was delivered in May 2024, followed by the second unit, Fairchem Pioneer, which received an A rating from certification society ClassNK and was delivered in July 2024.

The third unit, Fairchem Prestige, joined the fleet in November 2024.

Related Article

Running on environmentally friendly dual-fuel engines, the vessels are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to traditional marine fuels.

The ships were ordered by Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC), the U.S.-based chemical tanker operator, which was acquired by MOL Chemical Tankers in a $400 million deal in early 2024.

This acquisition enabled MOL Chemical Tankers to integrate its fleet of 81 multi-segregated chemical tankers with stainless steel tanks with 36 vessels owned by FCC, making it one of the largest such fleets in the world.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles