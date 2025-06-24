Back to overview
More LNG for Japan as Petronas and JOGMEC shake hands

Collaboration
June 24, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Petronas LNG, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has joined forces with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to broaden their relationship in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and bolster Japan’s energy security.

Illustration; Source: Petronas

Thanks to a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to explore strategic bilateral LNG arrangements, the duo has expanded the collaboration framework in the LNG arena to pave the way for further discussions on strengthening the supply to Japan.

This strategic LNG arrangement is expected to bring forth measures to ensure supply stability and manage potential disruptions. The MoC was signed by Shamsairi Mohd Ibrahim, Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading at Petronas, and Hiroyuki Mori, Executive Vice President of Energy Business at JOGMEC, in Kuala Lumpur.

“We take pride in being Japan’s longstanding energy partner, and this MoC is a testament of our role as the key reliable LNG Supplier to Japan since 1983. This partnership is especially timely, aligning with the momentum of Energy Asia, where regional collaboration and strengthening the region’s energy security were at the forefront of the dialogues,” highlighted Ibrahim.

The arrangement with Petronas comes several months after JOGMEC teamed up with Eni on gas and LNG resources on the road to carbon neutrality.

Meanwhile, Petronas signed two agreements to get the operatorship of a deepwater exploration block in Suriname and use technology to step up subsurface modeling and reservoir management exploration across its assets.

