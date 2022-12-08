MSC Seascape, the largest and greenest ship built in Italy, named in New York

December 8, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

MSC Cruises, part of Switzerland-based shipping major MSC Group, has held a naming ceremony for MSC Seascape, the largest and most technologically-advanced ship built in Italy.

The naming ceremony took place in New York on 7 December. The ship’s arrival in New York marks the end of a 17-day journey from the shipyard where it was built in Italy.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri delivered the 339-meter-long vessel last month.

The company chose New York for MSC Seascape’s naming ceremony to celebrate the brand’s growing commitment to the U.S. market and the upcoming launch of service from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

With a long-term objective to achieve net carbon-neutral operations by 2050, each new ship represents another step toward this goal, alongside other investments to help accelerate the development of next-generation environmental technology.

MSC Seascape is the second ship of the Seaside EVO class, an evolution of the Seaside class and joins the sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which entered service in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and the sister ship MSC Seashore, delivered in 2021.

It is the 21st to join the MSC Cruises fleet and the fourth to have been built by Fincantieri as part of a €7 billion investment package for 10 vessels.

The vessel includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), installed to achieve a 98% reduction of sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%.

The wastewater treatment system has been designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) MEPC 227(64) Resolution and achieve purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.

The ship is also fitted with an underwater radiated noise management system which is expected to reduce the potential effects on marine animals, according to MSC Cruises.