An offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Natural gas deal opens new energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Ukraine

Natural gas deal opens new energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Ukraine

Project & Tenders
July 28, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz Group has signed an agreement with the Ukrainian subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for the purchase of natural gas.

Illustration; Source: SOCAR

Thanks to what the Ukrainian player says is its first deal with SOCAR’s affiliate, a test shipment of gas was delivered through the Transbalkan route along the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor for the first time.

Sergii Koretskyi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Naftogaz, noted: “This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine’s energy security.”

This follows another natural gas deal SOCAR inked last month, when it was the natural gas provider of choice for Germany’s SEFE.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian player is working on boosting the country’s energy security with liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals. The country is slated to welcome volumes of U.S.-sourced LNG thanks to a deal signed with Poland’s Orlen.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles