FSRU Independence in Klaipėda; Source: Höegh Evi, former Höegh LNG
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy More US LNG coming to Ukraine with new Naftogaz-Orlen deal

More US LNG coming to Ukraine with new Naftogaz-Orlen deal

Business & Finance
July 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz Group and Poland’s Orlen have signed on the dotted line to enable Ukraine to receive an additional 140 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

FSRU Independence in Klaipėda; Source: Höegh Evi, former Höegh LNG

The new contract, which marks the fourth gas supply deal the duo inked in 2025, is part of preparations for the upcoming heating season. Naftogaz has secured 440 million cubic meters of LNG from the Polish player.

Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, commented: “Naftogaz is diversifying its sources and routes of gas supply. This enhances Ukraine’s energy security and resilience amid the ongoing full-scale war with Russia.

“We are grateful to our Polish partners and highly value this cooperation. Signing an additional contract for the supply of American LNG is an important element of our preparations for the coming winter heating season and a big step toward ensuring reliable gas supply for Ukrainians.”

Related Article

The gas, which will be sourced from the United States, will be regasified at Poland’s LNG terminal in Świnoujście or the Klaipėda terminal in Lithuania and transported to Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system.

Robert Soszyński, Vice President of Orlen Management Board and Chief Operating Officer, underlined: “Thanks to our continually developed trading expertise, proprietary fleet of LNG transport vessels and reserved regasification capacities, we are well positioned to support Ukraine in diversifying both the sources and supply routes for natural gas.

“I’m pleased that Naftogaz has recognised the competitiveness of our offer. It provides a strong foundation for deepening our cooperation, to the benefit of both parties and the broader energy security of the region.”

The LNG deal comes shortly after Naftogaz and Orlen disclosed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost energy-related strategic initiatives.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles