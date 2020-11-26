NBO delivers first domestic deep-water umbilical project in China

November 26, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) has completed the delivery of the LH 29-2 deep-sea SPS umbilical project for China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

This is the first deep-water static umbilical project (800 meters water depth, 9 super duplex SS tubes) which realise the production localisation in China after the 23-kilometre gas field static umbilical project (200m water depth, 9 super duplex SS tubes) in 2018 delivered by NBO.

The umbilical is now shipping towards CNOOC for installation at Liuhua 29-2 platform.

Liuhua 29-2 is located in the South China Sea, with an average water depth around 800 metres. It is also the third deep-water offshore platform development for CNOOC.

Specifically, NBO delivered 15.8 kilometres of umbilical for the project.

After completion, the project could serve the gas use of 10 million families yearly, helping to reduce carbon footprint.

In addition, in September this year NBO said it had won another contract for high voltage umbilical project on CNOOC Lufeng 22-1 oilfield redevelopment project.

For the purpose of the project, NBO will provide the umbilical, system integration, testing and transportation as well as offshore services.

The umbilical will link to the subsea production system provided by Onesubsea, according to the news from CNOOC.

Another first

Ningbo Orient Cable also this year won CNOOC deal for two offshore platforms QingHuangDao32-6 and CaoFeiDian11-1.

The work-scope is to provide 70 kilometres of subsea cable to transfer power from onshore to the platforms.

This is the first onshore power supply project for offshore petroleum platform in China.

It also aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of traditional offshore power generation by burning oil and gas.

NBO expects the delivery for this project to be the beginning of 2021.