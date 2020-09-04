NBO umbilical for CNOOC’s Lufeng

September 4, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) said it has won another contract for high voltage umbilical project on China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Lufeng 22-1 oilfield redevelopment project.

First discovered in 1983, Lufeng 22-1 lies some 250 kilometres south-east of Hong Kong in 330 metres of water.

For the purpose of the project, NBO will provide the umbilical, system integration, testing and transportation as well as offshore services.

The umbilical will link to the subsea production system provided by Onesubsea, according to the news from CNOOC.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

Earlier this year, NBO secured the 15.8-kilometere LH 29-2 deep-sea SPS umbilical project by CNOOC deepwater development.

This is the first deep-water static umbilical project (800 meters water depth, 9 super duplex SS tubes) which realise the production localization in China after the 23-kilometer gas field static umbilical project (200m water depth, 9 Super duplex SS tubes) in 2018 delivered by NBO.

Ningbo Orient Cable also recently CNOOC for two offshore platforms QingHuangDao32-6 and CaoFeiDian11-1.

The work-scope is to provide 70 kilometres of subsea cable to transfer power from onshore to the platforms.

This is the first onshore power supply project for offshore petroleum platform in China.

It also aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of traditional offshore power generation by burning oil and gas.

NBO expects the delivery for this project to be the beginning of 2021.