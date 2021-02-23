Neptune Energy fires up Gjøa P1 development

February 23, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Operator Neptune Energy and its partners have started production from the Gjøa P1 development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Gjøa P1 development; Source: Neptune

Neptune’s partners in the field are Wintershall Dea, Petoro, and OKEA.

Neptune and partners submitted development plans to Norwegian authorities for the Gjøa P1 development in February 2019 and received approval for the plans in June 2019.

In December 2020, Norwegian authorities granted consent for the start-up of a subsea installation with two new wells on the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa field ahead of the start-up, which was planned for January 2021.

Gjøa P1 has been developed via a new subsea template, tied back to existing infrastructure on the Gjøa field. It is a two-well development with one oil and one gas producer.

Neptune said on Tuesday that the gas well came on stream on 22 February, with the oil well planned to start-up later this week, as planned.

According to Neptune, the semi-submersible Gjøa production unit is electrified with hydropower from shore and has one of the lowest CO2 footprints per produced barrel of oil equivalent (boe) on the Norwegian Shelf.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we delivered the project on time and on budget. The start-up of Gjøa P1 underlines the Gjøa platform’s position as an important hub, increasing total remaining developed reserves at Gjøa by 30 per cent”.

Good reservoir management has already extended the field life considerably.

Neptune noted that Gjøa is now set to produce over 100 million boe more than was estimated when production began in 2010.

Gjøa P1 will help further maximise use of hydrocarbon resources.

Estensen added: “The start-up of Gjøa P1, as well as the upcoming production start from the neighbouring Duva field, strengthens Neptune’s role in the northern part of the North Sea, an important growth area for the business”.

Neptune Energy’s Projects and Engineering Director in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The P1 development enables us to recover significant quantities of oil and gas from deeper lying reservoirs, as well as to utilise spare production capacity.

“This will help lower production costs per barrel, adding significant value to the Gjøa Licence Partners and to Norwegian society”.