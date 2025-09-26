New export route for North Sea gas output as pipeline gets thumbs-up

Troll B platform; Credit: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor
September 26, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Given its dedication to curbing the decline in gas production over the coming years, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has given its seal of approval for a new gas export solution, delivering another path for gas exports from a platform in the North Sea, which enhances Norway’s energy security.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted consent for the start-up of a tie-in from the Equinor-operated Troll B platform to the Kvitebjørn gas export line to help reduce the decline in gas production by facilitating increased gas export from the North Sea platform, as gas injection is no longer needed. The investments to establish the new gas export solution total around NOK 1.16 billion (around $115.5 million).

This gas export solution is perceived to provide additional flexibility, enabling gas to be exported via both the Troll A and Kvitebjørn gas pipelines. The consent applies to the beginning of gas export from the Troll B platform to the Kvitebjørn gas line to Kollsnes, with the expected start date in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Niels Erik Hald, Assistant Director Offshore South at Norwegian Offshore Directorate, commented: “The new gas export solution with tie-in to the Kvitebjørn gas pipeline will contribute to reducing the decline in gas production in the coming years.

“The Norwegian Offshore Directorate is very pleased that the previous gas injection solution for improved oil recovery will be re-used. The fact that it’s being converted into a gas export solution will contribute to further value creation.”

Located at a water depth of 300-330 meters, 60 kilometers southwest of Sognefjorden in the North Sea, the Troll field has two primary structures: Troll East and Troll West. The gas from Troll B (Troll East) was previously exported via the Troll A facility to Kollsnes, and some of the gas was injected.

However, gas injection has now been converted into an export solution and tied into the Kvitebjørn gas pipeline about 2.45 kilometers away, allowing Troll B the flexibility to export via both the Troll A and Kvitebjørn gas pipelines in the future.

Norway is set on seeing further oil and gas exploration activity, as demonstrated by the interest shown in blocks that were on offer in the award in pre-defined areas 2025 (APA 2025) round for oil and gas exploration compared to APA 2024.

