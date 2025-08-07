Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel New joint venture sets out to convert biogas to green methanol

New joint venture sets out to convert biogas to green methanol

Collaboration
August 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

MIT spin-off Emvolon and renewable energy company Montauk Renewables have launched a joint venture (JV) to develop multiple biogas-to-green methanol projects.

Illustration only. Photo by Navingo

The decision to launch a JV follows a field demonstration project, conducted in 2024, to demonstrate the commercial viability of recovering and converting biogas into green methanol.

Through the new JV, Emvolon and Montauk Renewables plan to deploy a portfolio of biogas-based sites with an aggregate annual production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons of green methanol by 2030, beginning with Montauk’s Atascocita Humble Renewable Energy (HRE) facility in Humble, Texas.

The HRE facility will use Emvolon’s patented technology to convert a flared gas stream into up to 6,000 metric tons of low-carbon methanol annually, with additional projects being discussed across Montauk’s development pipeline.

The companies see the surging demand for green methanol as a result of the IMO’s recently approved new net-zero regulations that will be mandatory for ships with more than 5,000 gross tonnage. According to the Methanol Institute, the global market is expected to grow up to 14 million metric tons by 2030.

With their joint development venture, Emvolon and Montauk intend to monetize previously wasted methane emissions by converting them into green methanol, without producing new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, or relying on expensive pipeline infrastructure or government subsidies.

“Montauk continues to expand the horizon of the beneficial uses of biogas. The opportunity set for this partnership is truly exciting and extends beyond new undeveloped projects to include the waste streams from existing biogas facilities,” said Sean McClain, President and CEO of Montauk.

“The combination of Montauk’s expertise in the capture and refinement of methane emissions with Emvolon’s unique platform that converts biogas into scalable, low-carbon methanol not only helps shape the future of shipping, aviation and chemical manufacturing, it helps shape the economic viability of current and future biogas projects.”

Emmanuel Kasseris, CEO of Emvolon, added: “Emvolon’s technology platform repurposes car engines as cost-effective, modular chemical plants to convert the methane in biogas onsite into ready-to-use, easy-to-transport liquid green chemicals and fuels. Together with Montauk, we have the ability to not only eliminate flare emissions, but also transform those emissions into sustainable, revenue-generating resources that sectors critical to our global economy desperately need right now.”

