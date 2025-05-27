Back to overview
Home Hydrogen New study to measure real-world hydrogen emissions

New study to measure real-world hydrogen emissions

Collaboration
May 27, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

A new international research initiative has been launched to measure hydrogen emissions from operating infrastructure in North America and Europe.

As disclosed, industry players Air Products, Air Liquide, Shell, and TotalEnergies, a not-for-profit Environmental Defense Fund, academic scientists from Utrecht University, the University of Rhode Island, West Virginia University, and Cornell University, as well as applied research and technology development firms Aerodyne Research, TNO, and Transport Energy Strategies, joined forces to support producers, regulators, investors, and others in understanding potential emission sources and how to address them.

It is understood that the study seeks to quantify hydrogen emission rates from facilities in the hydrogen value chain, including steam methane reformers, pipelines and compressors, liquefaction facilities, oil refineries, fueling stations, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and other hydrogen infrastructure. Researchers are reportedly using hydrogen analyzers and mobile/portable sensing platforms to detect and characterize site-level and component-level hydrogen emissions.

Thomas Röckmann, Professor of Atmospheric Physics and Chemistry, Utrecht University, stated: “By combining data gathered directly from operating facilities with expertise shared by operators, our aim is to contribute rigorous, scientific evidence to an environmental issue that remains insufficiently explored and understood.”

To note, hydrogen has seen significant momentum in recent years with potential new applications linked to the energy transition and decarbonization. Over 60 countries have adopted national hydrogen strategies, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with targets and investments being made to scale up production and develop supporting infrastructure.

However, hydrogen presents its own emissions challenges that need to be understood and managed. “Studies indicate that hydrogen released into the atmosphere indirectly causes warming through chemical reactions, which can reduce the intended climate benefits of hydrogen deployment if not addressed,” the initiative partners stressed, adding: “Accurate emissions data can better inform sound policies and practices to prevent leaks and other emissions from both existing and emerging hydrogen systems.”

Steven Hamburg, Chief Scientist and Senior Vice President, Environmental Defense Fund, commented: “This study will for the first time bring together academia and industry in a collaborative effort to directly measure hydrogen emissions from a range of operational facilities. As hydrogen becomes an increasingly important part of the energy system, developing a robust, data-driven understanding of its emissions is essential to supporting informed decisions and guiding future investments in the sector.”

Andy Beard, Hydrogen President, Shell, remarked: “Hydrogen is key to the energy transition, with potential to decarbonise hard-to-electrify sectors. This initiative will provide a robust understanding of emissions from hydrogen facilities, helping to ensure efficient operations. It’s a prime example of innovation and collaboration, and we’re proud to support it.”

Anthony Marchese, Dean of Engineering, University of Rhode Island, highlighted: “An essential component of our study is having industry partners on board who provide the site access and facility operating data necessary to interpret the results. Development of the new hydrogen sensor by Aerodyne will enable us to capture facility-level hydrogen emissions using tracer-release methodology, which will help us determine accurate emission rates.”

This study is said to be fully funded by philanthropic contributions to the Environmental Defense Fund. Its field measurements began in March 2025 and will continue through early 2026, the partners revealed, noting that the data will be aggregated, anonymized, published in peer-reviewed journals, and made publicly available.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles