Newfoundland and Port of Amsterdam partner to explore green hydrogen supply chains

Newfoundland and Port of Amsterdam partner to explore green hydrogen supply chains

Collaboration
May 20, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Canada’s province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Port of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore green hydrogen supply chains.

Archive; Credit: Port of Amsterdam

As disclosed, the parties agreed to collaborate and share information on green hydrogen issues, opportunities, and potential projects.

Specifically, the MoU proposes the following areas of cooperation:

  • exploring the commercial opportunity and scale of future green hydrogen import markets via the port into the Netherlands and other areas of northwestern Europe to support the development of the province’s green hydrogen export market;
  • assessing the potential for green hydrogen supply chains between the province and the port, including identifying and assessing existing barriers (e.g., legal, regulatory gaps, costs) and sharing information that could help mitigate such barriers;
  • working collaboratively to unlock private sector and government investment in joint projects/initiatives related to green hydrogen supply chains; and
  • identifying opportunities to collaborate and share knowledge and best practices in areas such as port development, infrastructure and management, engaging stakeholders, post-secondary institutions, and other commercial and governmental parties.

John Hogan, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, commented: “This MOU with another key transportation and storage partner is part of the Provincial Government’s ongoing efforts to enable the development and use of its renewable energy resources to produce green hydrogen for export. With our commitment to net zero by 2050, strong environmental, social, and governance practices, and a wealth of resources in renewable energy and critical minerals, Newfoundland and Labrador is perfectly positioned to meet the world’s energy needs at this time of transition.”

Steve Crocker, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, and Minister Responsible for Trade Opportunities, stated: “The Provincial Government has been working in all areas of renewable energy to ensure we have the policies, supports and agreements in place to leverage the global green hydrogen opportunity. In doing so, we are fostering mutually beneficial relationships with a number of European countries.”

To note, Newfoundland and Labrador is said to have abundant resources and other competitive advantages, such as an already highly renewable energy grid and proximity to Europe, which is considered a key export market for its green hydrogen. As reported, the province has multiple energy projects in development.

