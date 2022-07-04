Back to overview
Nexans named preferred bidder for EuroAsia Interconnector

Nexans named preferred bidder for EuroAsia Interconnector

July 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans Norway has been selected as the preferred bidder for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract of the HVDC cable systems for first stage of the EuroAsia Interconnector.

Nexans will be in charge of the EPCI of two HVDC cable systems, Pole 1 and Pole 2, for the Cyprus – Greece (Crete) link of Stage 1, 1,000 MW, of the EuroAsia Interconnector.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operational within 2025.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme that will connect Israel, Cyprus and Crete in Greece, and will comprise converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

The interconnector is a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and has been included in the EU’s list of PCI infrastructures since 2013.

At the beginning of the year, the project received €657 million under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for trans-European energy networks scheme.

All the relevant permits and licenses are in place and the 1,208-kilometer link is proceeding with the start of construction works.

