Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel NH3 Clean Energy’s flagship ammonia project moves forward

NH3 Clean Energy’s flagship ammonia project moves forward

Business Developments & Projects
October 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Department of Energy and Economic Diversification (DEED) of the Government of Western Australia (WA Government) has confirmed the approval of NH3 Clean Energy’s flagship WAH2 clean ammonia project for facilitation support under the Lead Agency Framework.

According to NH3, the WA State Government’s Lead Agency Framework provides a single entry point for project proponents, ensuring coordination across government, case management of proposals, and clear guidance throughout the approvals process. Reportedly, this arrangement involves staff from the Major Projects Facilitation area of DEED, working in partnership with NH3, to provide advice and guidance to advance the WAH2 project.

NH3’s Chairman Charles Whitfield commented: “Our engagement with the WA government continues to strengthen as the project progresses and the scale of opportunity for the state becomes more apparent. The key focus of our project execution team is to deliver the milestones to first production on time and on budget. Being part of the lead agency framework assists with the approvals and government coordination workstreams.”

To note, the WAH2 aims to supply low-emission ammonia to the decarbonizing powerhouse economies of the Asia Pacific, including Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, it is regarded as a source of decarbonized “bunker” fuel for powering bulk carriers carrying iron ore from Australia to Asia.

The project is located in one of WA’s strategic industrial areas and in the Commonwealth-designated Pilbara Hydrogen Hub. As per NH3, it aligns with the WA’s targeted industry initiatives to decarbonize and diversify the economy.

As disclosed, the project timeline remains on track with all front-end engineering and design (FEED) workstreams targeted for completion by the end of 2026. The WAH2 is expected to start producing ammonia in the second half of 2029.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles