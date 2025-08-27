Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel NH3 Clean Energy kicks off FEED phase for flagship ammonia project

NH3 Clean Energy kicks off FEED phase for flagship ammonia project

Business Developments & Projects
August 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian company NH3 Clean Energy has launched the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase of its flagship clean ammonia project WAH2, with approval and commercial workstreams underway.

The company has initiated two of the three FEED workstreams, with environmental surveys set to commence environmental surveys in September as the first stage of the project approval process.

NH3 is also progressing discussions for the construction and operation of the project as well as self financing.

Related Article

NH3’s Chairman, Charles Whitfield, commented: “We are at an extremely busy but exciting stage of the project development. As an indication of how seriously the project is being taken, we are getting an increasing level of engagement with industry players who have skills, capabilities and balance sheets that they can deploy.

“This has opened up some exciting new avenues for taking the project into production that may offer advantages in mitigating the need to separately raise project financing and engaging separate construction and operating teams. These have the potential to allow NH3 to retain all commercial aspects of the business while accelerating timelines and derisking project delivery.”

NH3’s WAH2 project, which is expected to enter operation in 2029, aims to supply low-emission ammonia to the Asia Pacific, including Japan and South Korea, and become a source of decarbonized bunker fuel for powering bulk carriers carrying iron ore from Australia to Asia.

The energy company recently signed a joint development agreement with Oceania Marine Energy and Pilbara Ports Authority to establish low-emissions ammonia bunkering operations at the Port of Dampier.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles