NKT brings power cable factory in Portugal under one brand

June 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

In a move designed to enhance its position in the European market, NKT, a Denmark-headquartered power cable manufacturer and installation firm, has taken the next step toward integration by rebranding its acquired medium- and high-voltage power cable factory in Esposende, Portugal.

Following the Danish player’s purchase of SolidAl in June 2024 to meet the robust demand from grid upgrades and renewable energy projects across Europe, the integration is said to have progressed as planned; thus, bringing the site under the NKT brand is seen as a natural next step towards a unified, global approach.

This rebranding is expected to support a consistent go-to-market strategy, bolstering the firm’s market reach in Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, and the UK to ensure it is better positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers in the power grid industry as they continue to upgrade and strengthen Europe’s ageing grid.

Carlos Fernandez, NKT’s Executive Vice President, Head of Applications, commented: “As the electrification of society continues to increase, Europe’s aging power grid is in substantial need of an upgrade. According to the International Energy Agency, investment in power grids needs to double by 2030 to support the necessary upgrades.

“Strengthening NKT’s footprint and offerings under one brand across Europe, while also investing to increase capacity and capabilities across multiple sites, will play a central role in supplying the necessary medium- and high-voltage power cables to modernise and connect Europe’s power grid.”

In pursuit of its growth strategy, NKT is investing €50 million to expand the medium- and high-voltage capacity at the Esposende site, which has 430 employees. This comes shortly after the Danish player revealed the name of the second-tallest tower in the Nordics, which is part of the ongoing expansion of the firm’s cable factory in Sweden to meet the demand for high-voltage power cables. 

Recently, Oceans of Energy and CrossWindHKN announced that a factory acceptance test (FAT) for a dynamic subsea power export cable was conducted at NKT’s facility in Sweden for the HKN1 offshore solar project at the Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) offshore wind farm.

