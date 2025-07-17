NKT contracts Helix Robotics to operate 'world’s most powerful' subsea trencher
July 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Denmark-headquartered power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT has selected Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, the UK robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, as the service provider for what is said to be the world’s most powerful subsea trencher.

Source: NKT

NKT and Helix Robotics entered into a four-year frame agreement which includes installation, offshore operations, project engineering, and maintenance of the T3600 subsea trencher, to be deployed on a Helix-provided support vessel.

“We are looking forward to continuing the long-term collaboration with Helix, utilising their trenching support vessel and expertise to execute on projects requiring the new trencher. This agreement complements our market-leading trenching technology, which will ensure reliable deep-burial protection of power cables in even the most challenging soil conditions,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona at NKT.

“With this collaboration, we continue to support the local economy by engaging UK companies in the design, development, operation, and maintenance of the trencher.”

The support vessel will be equipped with the T-1200 jet trencher, two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and a full survey spread, including personnel, to support NKT’s offshore cable burial and construction activities.

The agreement includes an initial commitment of 800 days of vessel operations over four years, commencing in 2027, with options for extension.

NKT announced the investment in the trencher last month.

“We are thrilled to execute another long-term agreement with NKT, this time for the new T3600 trencher and T-1200 trenching spread,” said Scotty Sparks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Helix.

“By combining Helix’s advanced robotics, world-class T-1200 trenching spread, and offshore expertise with NKT’s experience of pioneering sustainable power cable solutions, we are poised to enhance the reliability and efficiency of critical energy infrastructure.”

