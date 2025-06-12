Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT’s subsea trencher coming to fortify offshore power cable infrastructure

NKT’s subsea trencher coming to fortify offshore power cable infrastructure

Business Developments & Projects
June 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

NKT, a Denmark-headquartered power cable manufacturer and installation firm, has poured funds into the construction of a tool it describes as the world’s most powerful subsea trencher, which is expected to strengthen the offshore power cable ecosystem to ensure the security of supply and the transition to renewable energy.

NKT T3600 subsea trencher; Source: NKT

NKT’s investment in the subsea trencher, NKT T3600, is seen as a way to enhance the protection of power cable infrastructure, which is further supported by UK-based suppliers and perceived to bolster the Danish firm’s cable solutions offering for reliable project execution with greater performance whilst reducing risk.

The company is investing in manufacturing and installation capabilities, including the NKT Eleonora cable lay vessel (CLV), which can lay heavier and longer-length power cables, to meet the high demand for high-voltage power cables needed for renewable energy. The trencher is expected to be commercially operational by 2027.

The firm is also investing in enhanced cable protection technology, as illustrated by the construction of this subsea trencher, delivering 3,600 horsepower to bury cables to depths of up to 5.5 meters below the seabed, while augmenting cable solutions for installing power cables at deeper depths with minimal risk.

NKT T3600 subsea trencher; Source: NKT

Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions at NKT, commented: “Protecting power cables is more important than ever due to the increased risk of sabotage and high activity at sea.

“This trencher will be best in class, ensuring reliable deep-burial protection of power cables in even the most challenging soil conditions. With this investment, we also support the local economy by engaging UK companies in the design and development of the trencher.”

NKT claims that this investment will support local employment and contribute to the long-term viability of UK-based contractors, as demonstrated by the award of a substantial contract to OSBIT, a UK-based original equipment supplier responsible for designing and constructing the trencher, as well as the Launch & Recovery System.

The Danish player’s investment in the subsea trencher is believed to support the local UK economy and improve the security of energy supply by protecting critical infrastructure, while ensuring that cables are buried with minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem from a biodiversity standpoint.

This subsea trencher investment comes shortly after NKT disclosed the name change for a medium- and high-voltage power cable factory it bought in Portugal.

Related Article

Earlier this year, the Danish player named the second-tallest tower in the Nordics, which is part of the ongoing expansion of the firm’s cable factory in Sweden. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles